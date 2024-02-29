MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,772 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $51,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $212.59 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

