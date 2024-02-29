Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 346,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

