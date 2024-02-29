Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells C$337,231.44 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.13. The company has a market cap of C$58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.59.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

