MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

