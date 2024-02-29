Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $39,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

MANH traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.29. 37,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,298. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200 day moving average of $213.60. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.