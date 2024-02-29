MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.24

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.24 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 259316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Macquarie lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 128.09 and a beta of 1.21.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.