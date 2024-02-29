Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.93.

Magna International stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

