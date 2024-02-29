Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($5.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($19.46) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $254.23 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $190.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

