M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 354.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $908,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10,597.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,549. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.