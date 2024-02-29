LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,781,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,590.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,918,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,344,000 after acquiring an additional 138,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,667,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

