LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LuxUrban Hotels in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LuxUrban Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for LuxUrban Hotels’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their price objective on LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

