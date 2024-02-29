Lundin Mining Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUN

Lundin Mining Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.