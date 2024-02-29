LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $34.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 388,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTC Properties Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE LTC opened at $31.61 on Friday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
