London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 79.30

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.01) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,868 ($112.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,426.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,029.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,652.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,142 ($90.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,438 ($119.71).
Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group
In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.23 ($129.67), for a total transaction of £5,168,339.88 ($6,555,479.30). Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
