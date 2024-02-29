Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,236,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 131,736 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,327 shares of company stock worth $10,031,372. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $75.06 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

