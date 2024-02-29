LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,601.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,164,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,490,522.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LivePerson by 132.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The company has a market cap of $194.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

