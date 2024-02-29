LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Barclays

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Trading Down 1.4 %

LivaNova stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 172.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.