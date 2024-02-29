Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $9.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $9.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.82. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $35.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $50.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $60.09 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $290.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $123,976,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

