LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Saturday, February 24th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in LiqTech International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

