Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 690,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 213,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Lion Electric Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$454.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.69.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

