Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,332 shares of company stock valued at $689,122. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company's stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
