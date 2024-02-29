Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.09

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 13410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.