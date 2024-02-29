Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.09

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 13410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

