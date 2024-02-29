Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74-0.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

DRS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 98,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

