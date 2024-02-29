LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 208.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 48.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

