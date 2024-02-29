LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Posts Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 82,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,260. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,503,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,313,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

