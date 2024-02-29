LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

