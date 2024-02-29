Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Revolution Medicines in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.76). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $133,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,322 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after acquiring an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

