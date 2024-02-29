Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.16) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.59). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

COGT opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

