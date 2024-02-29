Leerink Partnrs Comments on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $250.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $252.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

