Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,785 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 422,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Learn CW Investment in the third quarter valued at $3,068,000. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Learn CW Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Learn CW Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

