Lavoro (LVRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lavoro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lavoro Trading Down 0.1 %
LVRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
