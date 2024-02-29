Lavoro (LVRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lavoro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LVRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lavoro during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

