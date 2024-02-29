Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LVS opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.