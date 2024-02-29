Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

KRO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRO

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

KRO opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $997.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.20. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.