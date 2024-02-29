Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Koppers Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Koppers has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $584,349.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $584,349.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,291 shares of company stock worth $2,758,779. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koppers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 17.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

