Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $65.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,290,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the period.
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
