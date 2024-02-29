Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $590.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.36), with a volume of 131888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 538.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.14. The stock has a market cap of £186.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,521.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

