Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.10. 64,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,327. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.