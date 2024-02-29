KeyCorp Raises DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $48.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.74.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Trading Down 5.7 %

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

Shares of DV opened at $39.20 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.