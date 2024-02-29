Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

