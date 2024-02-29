Keros Therapeutics (KROS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect Keros Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KROS opened at $68.07 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $70.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KROS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

