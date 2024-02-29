Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $291.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 291 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.83), with a volume of 105475 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.74).

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 382.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of £270.81 million, a PE ratio of 172.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

