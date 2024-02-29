Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $11.25

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 379.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

