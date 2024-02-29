Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target to $7.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 70,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,646. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

In related news, CEO Thomas Durkin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.