KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Sells $471,600.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KBR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $59.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

