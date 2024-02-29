Kamada (KMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Kamada Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $363.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 202,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kamada by 3,125.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kamada by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Kamada in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

