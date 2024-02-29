K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$39,101.84.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

