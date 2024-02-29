K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 132000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

K2 Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

