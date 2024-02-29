K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 132000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
K2 Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
K2 Gold Company Profile
K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than K2 Gold
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.