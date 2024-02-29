Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.44

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2309265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Jumia Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
