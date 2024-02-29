JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $30.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.37.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 3,774,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,334. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at $58,477,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

