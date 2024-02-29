JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Dana (NYSE:DAN) Target Price to $18.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. Dana’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Dana by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

